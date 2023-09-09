Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda on Sept. 11, 2001.
Cities and towns across the region will honor and remember the 2,753 people killed in New York, 184 people who died at the Pentagon, and 40 people who perished when Flight 93 crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Topping the list of local observances, remembrances and ceremonies will be Lawrence’s re-dedication of the 9/11 mural, at 71 South Broadway, at 9 a.m.
ANDOVER
Andover will host a September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at the Andover Town Offices, at 36 Bartlet St.
DERRY
The Fire Department will be hosting a ceremony at 8:40 a.m. at the Central Fire Station, at 131 East Broadway.
HAVERHILL
The Haverhill Fire Department will host a short ceremony following the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Fire Marshal’s orders, according to Fire Chief Robert O’Brien.
By 9:55 a.m., the trucks will be positioned in front of the station, at 131 Water St. At 10 a.m., all available firefighters will assemble at attention. The assembly will be followed by four sets of five bell rings, the flag lowered to half staff, a minute of silence, a prayer by the chaplain and then the bells again followed by the flag raising.
LAWRENCE
The Lawrence Fire Department is hosting its annual ceremony on South Broadway.
This year will also include a re-dedication of the 9/11 mural, at 71 South Broadway, at 9 a.m., according to Fire Chief Brian Moriarty. Retired Fire Lt. Jimmy Flynn has led the effort to restore the mural. Local artist Alex Brien tackled the job, according to Moriarty. The mural was initially installed in December 2001.
LONDONDERRY
The Londonderry Fire Department will host a small ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Central Fire Station, at 280 Mammoth Road.
METHUEN
Methuen will host a brief ceremony at the Fire Department, at 24 Lowell St., a bit before 10 a.m. with the bell tolling, remarks from Fire Chief Tim Sheehy and a remembrance prayer.
NORTH ANDOVER
North Andover’s Fire Department will host a 9/11/01 We Will Never Forget event at 9 a.m. at Station 2, at 9 Salem St.
SALEM
The Salem Fire Department is hosting a 22nd anniversary ceremony to remember as a community the tragedy of 9/11. The ceremony will take place at the Town Common, at 308 Main St., at 8:30 a.m.
WINDHAM
The City of Windham is hosting its September 11th Remembrance Service at 8:30 a.m. at 3 Fellows Road.
