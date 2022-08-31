HAVERHILL — The next downtown Haverhill Art Walk takes place Saturday, Sept. 10.
Downtown in Washington Square, DJ Bil will be joined by Array of Trades’ Rachel Johnson, who returns with an interactive paint tent for all ages.
On Washington Street, G’s Restaurant features live music by Pete Francis and Steve McAloon and a demonstration by artist Adele. Stick around for the monthly 6 p.m. Art Walk Toast. Drop by The Yoga Tree to have your photo taken for Second Nature: Portraits of Resilience, a community portrait project by Jess Furtado. A few doors down you can find Alchemical Jewelry by Hedgekraft at Stem.
Enjoy the live tunes of Fake Leather Jacket in Columbus Park. On Wingate Street, visit Stained Glass Artist Glenda Gilleran at the Winged Rabbit. Bring the family to Sketches and Drips at the end of the block for children’s art activities. Turn the corner onto Essex Street at 5 p.m. for a mural talk by Jeff Grassie of Team Haverhill.
This grant-funded program is made possible by the Haverhill Cultural Council and the Mass Cultural Council. Artists, musicians, and businesses are invited to participate by visiting www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk or emailing Hailey Moschella at haverhillartwalk@gmail.com.
Sandown's town-wide yard sale returns
SANDOWN — The annual town-wide yard sale hosted by the town's Recreation Department is planned for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is a fee of $20 for an address to be listed on the sale's map. Spaces are also available to rent at the recreation center.
Sign up at www.sandown.recdesk.com or in-person at the recreation building.
Fundraiser for breast cancer research
HAVERHILL — A Pink Party Art Show and auction will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverside Church, 278 Groveland St. Admission is free.
Includes a light buffet, door prize and silent art auction. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Donations of artwork are needed.
All proceeds from this event support Dr. Sara Tolaney's novel therapies for breast cancer at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.
To donate artwork, for sponsorship opportunities, or for more information call 978-590-5215 or PinkParty4DFCI@gmail.com.
New Hampshire Philharmonic season announced
SALEM, NH — Tickets are now on sale for the New Hampshire Philharmonic's 2022-2023 season, which kicks off Oct. 16 at the Seifert Performing Arts Center. For a schedule of performances and to purchase tickets, visit https://nhpo.booktix.com. Mark Latham is music director for his 11th season.
In addition to regular concert performances at Seifert Center, home of "The Phil" since 2018, the orchestra is an integral part of the diverse and vibrant New Hampshire community, presenting education and community programs and performances throughout the state each year. This season marks the 15th anniversary of the annual music education program, "Drawn to the Music," a robust music and arts education program that features curriculum materials, interactive program instructions, activities and learning opportunities for all New Hampshire elementary teachers and students. Teachers can register at www.nhphil.org/drawn-to-the-music. Submissions are due by Dec. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.