ANDOVER — The Service Club of Andover and Andover Troop 73 will hold a food drive Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Market Basket in Tewksbury, 1900 Main St.
Scouts will be outside the building handing out lists of needed items. Food will be collected onsite and then brought to either the Lazarus House or the YMCA Food Pantry in Lawrence.
For more information send email to info@serviceclubofandover.org.
Performances of The Nutcracker are this weekend
ANDOVER — Seven Andover residents will be participating in a local production of “The Nutcracker,” presented by Northeast Youth Ballet. Performances are Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. in the J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Shawsheen Road.
Tickets are $30 to $45 each and are available at NSBinc.org or by calling 800-595-4849.
Complimentary tickets are also available through Northeast Youth Ballet’s STARS community outreach program. Contact NYB at 781-944-9100 if you think your organization may qualify for STARS or for group rates of 20 or more.
Commission on Ability Assistance needs members
NORTH ANDOVER — The Select Board is looking to fill vacancies on the Commission on Ability Assistance. The role of the commission is to serve the town in an advisory capacity, to identify the needs of the community under the ADA Civil Rights Law and to monitor initiatives generated by this commission to see that results are achieved. The commission meets once a month on Saturdays at 12:15 p.m. at North Andover CAM studio, 70 Main St. Meetings typically last one hour. Commission members are allowed to attend meetings remotely.
If interested, please visit northandoverma.gov and click on “Board & Comm Info” on the left side of the page to complete a Volunteer Form. Please contact Jillian Brothers with any questions at jbrothers@northandoverma.gov or 978-688-9510.
Haverhill High School chorus scholarship fundraiser
HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School chorus alumni are raising money for the Carol Ann Rogers Scholarship Fund by singing songs from The Great American Songbook. Alumni from all over are coming together to honor the memory of Rogers, who led the program in the 1980s and 90s.
Rogers, 83, died Dec. 10, 2019. She was an elementary music teacher and music supervisor in Haverhill for 21 years, and choral director at Haverhill High for 18 years.
The fundraiser is called “The Great American Songbook Project” and features performances by alumni influenced by Rogers.
The Carol Ann Rogers Scholarship fund must raise $5,000 to be viable for years to come. Donations can be made on GoFundMe to the Haverhill High School Music Program Scholarship.
To participate by submitting your own music recording, visit youtube.com/watch?v=vAY9HZu2RQA. You can also email Lydia.j.mayo@gmail.com. To donate, visit gofund.me/0edafb06.
Breakfast with Santa on Sunday
NORTH ANDOVER — The Festival Committee will hold Breakfast with Santa at the North Andover Senior Center, 120R Main St., on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Tickets are $8 for children ages 4 and up and $10 for adults. Children age 3 and under are free.
Women’s City Club to celebrate with holiday fun
HAVERHILL — The Women’s City Club of Haverhill will meet Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 12:30 p.m. in the lower level of Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St. Doors open at 11:45 a.m.
Musician Rick Scalise will entertain on his keyboard. Members can also take part in a Holiday Gift Swap. The suggested price on gifts is $20 to $25. Make sure the gift is wrapped to add to the fun of the swap. Have fun, be creative and bring a treat that brings joy for you to select and to give.
President Phyllis Farfaras will conduct a brief business meeting. Light refreshments will include holiday treats, coffee and tea. The club, founded in 1917, is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire. For more information, send email to pfarfaras@aol.com.
Town Department Wreath Contest
NORTH ANDOVER — Residents are invited to vote in this year’s Town Department Wreath Contest.
The wreaths will be displayed on the town’s Facebook page and at northandoverma.news. Online voting is available at tinyurl.com/5n7dy49x.
All votes must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Dec. 15.
