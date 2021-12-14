HAVERHILL — Fire Engine 2 from the 15th Avenue station happened to be in the area of Hale Street just before noon on Tuesday when a fire broke out at Broco Energy, 169 Hale St.
Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said his department received a 911 call at 11:39 a.m. and that Engine 2 was in the area, saw smoke, and was on scene within a minute of the call.
He said a home heating fuel tanker truck was being refilled at Broco's refueling and storage depot and that fuel might have spilled out and ignited. No one was injured, he said.
O'Brien said he was uncertain as of Tuesday afternoon what triggered the blaze, which he said is under investigation by his department with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Plumes of thick black smoke from the fire were visible for miles and side streets near Hale Street were closed to traffic.
At the same time firefighters began pouring water on the burning tanker truck, another tanker truck that was about 15 feet away and was also being refilled was moved before it could catch fire.
Five others vehicles that were parked a distance away were all destroyed. O'Brien said the leaking fuel may have reached that area causing those vehicles to go up in flames.
"The quick response and our ability to get lines in place quickly allowed us to keep the fire in check quickly and not allow it to spread to the storage tanks," O'Brien said.