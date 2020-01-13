SALEM, N.H. — Several incumbents plan to run again for open town and school district seats in this year’s municipal election on March 10.
With 15 positions on the ballot, three current office holders have said they will not to seek reelection — a selectman, the town’s tax collector and a member of the zoning board.
Registered Salem voters interested in running for one of the 15 elected positions must file papers with the town or school district clerk between Jan. 22 to 31.
Selectman Arthur Barnes said he is not seeking reelection. After his election last year, he said he would not run again, and is keeping that promise.
Selectman Michael Lyons said he intends to run again for the other open position on the board.
Longtime Tax Collector Cheryl-Ann Bolouk said she is retiring and will not seek reelection.
Town Clerk Susan Wall, however, is running for reelection as is Town Moderator Christopher Goodnow, Treasurer John Sytek, Budget Committee Vice Chair Steven Goddu and Planning Board Secretary Beverly Donovan.
Zoning Board of Approvals member Jeff Hatch is not seeking reelection after serving four terms on the board, according to a statement he made on Facebook. Board Chairman Bernard W. Campbell, however, is seeking reelection.
Campbell’s father Bernard H. Campbell is seeking reelection for his position on the School Board
Planning Board member Robert Gibbs hasn’t decided if he will run, and Kelley Library Trustees Chair Kathleen Norton said she is “probably” running for another three-year term.
Budget Committee member Thomas Plante and Trustee of the Trust Funds Carol Houle did not respond when asked if they were seeking reelection their respective positions.
Filing an intention to run for a town position must be done at the Town Clerk’s office at 33 Geremonty Drive between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Filing for a school position must be done at the school district office at 38 Geremonty Drive, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Citizen petitions for the March ballot are due Jan. 14.
The town’s deliberative session, where warrant articles will be discussed and possibly changed, is 9 a.m. on Feb. 1 at Salem High. The school’s deliberative session is at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6.
The election is planned for March 10. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.