METHUEN — Al Delano was on the second floor of his Myrtle Street residence when one of the severe thunderstorms The National Weather Service predicted for Essex County Saturday swept through his backyard, snapping two gigantic pine trees in two, and destroying his patio set.
“Half of that one tree came down and just wiped everything out. The chairs and the table are just garbage now,” said Delano.
A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. In addition to Essex County, other counties with the weather advisory were Bristol, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester.
Delano, who is an anatomy teacher at Methuen High School says he’s been in Methuen all his life, but never experienced a storm quite like this.
“It’s kind of crazy,” he said. “This has only happened one or two times where we’ve had this kind of damage happen.”
Delano called Livingston Family Tree Service to assess at the damage on Monday.