HAVERHILL — Drivers are being warned to avoid the intersection of Washington and River Streets near the Comeau Bridge mostly at night for the next few weeks while sewer line repair and replacement takes place.
DPW Director Robert Ward said the work has been taking place along Washington Street mostly at night since Nov. 27 and that paving work took place on Friday, Dec. 2, which resulted in a disruption to traffic.
"It is a big imposition on traffic and residents and businesses in that area but we hope to be done in about three week," he said.
Ward said workers are replacing an old brick sewer line that is in poor condition and runs along Washington Street from Washington Avenue to the traffic island, where Washington Street continues up the hill and to the new veterans housing building that replaced Gerson Furniture.
"We're returning to night work but when we have to pave again it will be during the day and we recommend drivers avoid that area," Ward said.
The work needed to prevent a costly sewer line collapse, such as the one that occurred a few years ago in a section of century-old sewer line near the Bradford side of the Basiliere Bridge and cost the city $580,000 in emergency repairs by a contractor, Ward said.
"We inspect these old lines with special cameras and we discovered this section of Washington Street sewer line was in very poor condition," he said. "Some areas were repaired using corrugated metal pipe that is rusting."
He said the old brick sewer line on Washington Street also dates back about 100 years.
"In this case we will rip out old brick pipe and install new 24-inch PVC pipe to replace 18 to 24 inch brick pipe," he said. "Other areas will involve lining it by working manhole- to-manhole and using cured-in-place pipe made of a fiberglass material or plastic material. A liner is pulled through the pipe then is pressurized to conform to the shape of the sewer line then is cured with steam and hardens. It should last at least 50 years."
He said additional sewer line repairs along Washington Street in the Mt. Washington neighborhood will begin in the spring.
"This will involve working in manholes so it will be less disruptive," Ward said.
