HAVERHILL — Anthony Cardone of Methuen dropped the ceremonial first puck on Saturday, April 15, at the Veterans Memorial Skating Rink in Haverhill to kick off the Sixth Annual Shamrock Shootout.
Proceeds from the event benefit autism awareness at the nonprofit Arc of Greater Haverhill/Newburyport.
The Arc is the world’s largest community based organization of and for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It provides an array of services and support for families and individuals and includes over 140,000 members affiliated through nearly 700 state and local chapters across the nation. The Arc is devoted to promoting and improving supports and services for all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Paranormal events are this weekend
HAVERHILL — The New England Para Fest continues on Friday, April 21, with a ghost “haunted” Hilldale Cemetery. Gates open at 7:15 p.m. and the ghost hunt begins at 7:45 pm. Cost is $10 at the gate. Please bring flashlights, cameras, recorders and other paranormal equipment. Proceeds support maintenance of the cemetery.
On Saturday, April 22, at the Tenney Gatehouse in Methuen, join local psychic Angie D’Anjou of Awaking Moments for a talk about Guardian Angels. Doors open at 6 p.m. and her talk begins at 7 p.m. Tickets, $15 per person, are limited and are available at methuenhistoricalsociety.org. Proceeds support the Methuen Historical Society.
Spin classes to fund cancer research
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College Campus Recreation Department will hold “Ride for Relay” outdoor spin classes Saturday, April 22, to raise awareness and donations for cancer research. There will be seven, 45-minute rides starting at 8:30 a.m. on campus, 315 Turnpike St.
A $15 registration fee goes towards cancer research and patient services.
Spin classes, with instructors, will take place on the Rogers Patio or inside the Multi-Purpose Room depending on the weather.
For more information visit tinyurl.com/ms62xn28 or email beruber@merrimack.edu.
Methuen Rail Trail cleanup
METHUEN — The Methuen Rail Trail Alliance will hold a spring cleanup of the trail on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, starting at 8:30 a.m.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the Rail Trail parking lot near the corner of Railroad and Union streets, and should wear comfortable clothes and shoes appropriate for trash cleanup. The Alliance and DPW will provide gloves, trash bags, grab sticks, coffee, water and snacks.
The event should last about an hour and a half. For more information contact 978-852-4801, MRTA@gmail.com, or search for Methuen Rail Trail on Facebook.
Summer jobs for youths
The state-funded summer YouthWorks program is offering summer jobs to youths ages 14-25 in Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill who are eligible to work in the U.S. Work up to 30 hours a week for up to six weeks from July to August.
Participating youth must have a family income for the most recent six-month period that does not exceed 200% of the federal poverty level. The pay is $16.25 per hour and applications are available at tinyurl.com/4vmmpxtd.
Applications are due by Friday, April 21, and can also be dropped off at One Union St., second floor, Suite 202, Lawrence, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. until April 21. For more information email mvwbyouth@masshiremvwb.org.
E
ffort underway to combat dangerous driving on Route 125
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety announced a months-long directed enforcement effort to target impaired, aggressive and distracted driving and speeding along Route 125 from Plaistow to Milton.
Drivers should expect to see continuous increased enforcement efforts between now and September.
Police departments from communities along the busy 50-mile road, in addition to sheriff’s offices, state troopers and the New Hampshire Special Enforcement Unit are patrolling with the goal of reducing crashes, injuries and deaths.
Data found 4,893 crashes were recorded on the Route 125 corridor over the past nine years. Many of the crashes resulted in serious injuries or deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.