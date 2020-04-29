MIDDLETON — A man who was ordered back to jail last week after a judge discovered he had been released to live in a senior housing complex in Beverly is now facing new charges after Middleton Jail staff discovered he was attempting to smuggle drugs into the facility, officials said Wednesday.
Eric Jalbert, 31, who was held on $50,000 bail awaiting trial in a fentanyl trafficking case, had been released on personal recognizance on April 14 after his lawyer told a Salem Superior Court judge that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and he would be living with his mother.
The judge was not told that his mother lived in the Fairweather Apartments on Elliott Street, a privately-owned subsidized complex for people over 62 or with disabilities — a population considered to be at high risk of complications from the virus — or that he'd only be allowed to live there for two weeks.
A probation officer also discovered that Jalbert, who was wearing a GPS bracelet, had been coming and going from the complex.
In a body scan conducted when Jalbert turned himself in at the jail on the afternoon of April 21, officials discovered 15 strips of Suboxone, a small bag of marijuana, and a small bag of tobacco, jail spokeswoman Gretchen Grosky said.
He is now facing two counts of introduction of contraband to a correctional facility, and one count each of possession of a class B substance and possession with intent to distribute a class B substance (Suboxone), which were filed by the Essex County Sheriff's Department in Salem District Court.
An arraignment date has not been set.