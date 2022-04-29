MIDDLETON — In honor of Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department is offering free medical alert seat belt covers to help first responders quickly identify people with autism in a vehicle.
These cloth seat belt covers state “I have autism. I may resist help.” The cover wraps around the seat belt that goes across a person’s chest and is secured by Velcro.
“When police and firefighters respond to a car accident, time and information are of the essence. These seat belt covers will act as an alert to first responders that the person may need extra care and support during the emergency response,” Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger said. “Car accidents are scary for anyone and can be particularly traumatic to someone with autism. These covers are a simple and easy way to make a difficult situation easier for all.”
These seat belt covers will be available at a sensory Touch-A-Truck event at Endicott College this weekend. The event is sponsored by the Endicott College Public Safety & Police Department and the Beverly Police Department. The event will be held Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Endicott College, Parking Log 14, 376 Hale St., Beverly, MA.
If you are unable to make the event, you may request a seatbelt cover by emailing Gretchen Grosky at ggrosky@essexsheriffma.org
