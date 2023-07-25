BOSTON — Democratic lawmakers and advocates are pushing for a moratorium on new prisons and jails, but sheriffs say the move would prevent them from making much-needed upgrades at county jails and other correctional facilities.
A proposal being considered by the Legislature's Judiciary Committee calls for imposing a five-year moratorium on any new prison and jail construction in Massachusetts, including upgrades and repairs to existing facilities.
"We know that prisons don't disappear social problems, they only disappear people," state Rep. Mike Connolly, D-Cambridge, one of the bill's co-sponsors, told the panel during a hearing on the bill Tuesday.
"I strongly believe, and my constituents support, this concept of having a moratorium on jail and prison construction,” he said. “We made progress on this issue in the previous session but unfortunately it didn't make it across the finish line."
But law enforcement officials are pushing back against the proposals, saying they would compromise public safety and impact the rehabilitation of inmates.
Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden told the committee the proposal would effectively prevent Martha's Vineyard from rehabilitating the Dukes County jail, which was originally built in 1873 and has been in need of upgrades for years.
"Our facility is falling down around us," he said. "We've been waiting 150 years for relief. If we wait another five years I can't anticipate what would happen."
Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger echoed those concerns, saying the legislation would block much-needed upgrades at the Middleton jail, including a planned mental health housing unit.
"If this bill passes in its current form we're going to be in big trouble, and the inmates are really the ones who are going to suffer," he said in an interview. "I'm not looking to add beds, because the prison population has dropped, but I'm looking to improve the quality of life and services we provide to inmates."
Coppinger said the Middleton jail facility is in "rough shape," with upgrades needed for HVAC systems, door locks, cameras and security features.
"Those would all be in jeopardy if this bill passes, because it says you can't do renovations along with new construction, renting and leasing," he said.
The moratorium plan is one of several on Beacon Hill seeking to put the brakes on new prisons and jails. It's part of a broader push by progressive Democrats and the prisoner advocates to overhaul the state's criminal justice system.
During Monday's hearing, the Democratic-controlled Judiciary Committee heard support for the moratorium from several incarcerated individuals, whose testimony was live-streamed from state prisons and correctional facilities.
A similar prison moratorium proposal passed both the Democratic-controlled House and Senate in the waning days of the previous legislative session. But it was vetoed by then-Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, whose administration was considering building a new prison in Norfolk to replace MCI Framingham.
The timing of Baker's veto, in the final days of the legislative session, meant lawmakers weren't able to override his objections to approve the measure.
Overall the number of people incarcerated in Massachusetts dropped by 45% between 2013 and 2022 -- or from 11,403 individuals to 6,236, according to state data. Officials attribute the decline to reentry programs, dropping recidivism rates and recent criminal justice reforms.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
