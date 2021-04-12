The Red Sox game with the Minnesota Twins tonight has been postponed.
It is related to the shooting of Daunte Wright last night, who later crashed his car and died.
There is unrest in the streets in the Minneapolis area, which is also hosting the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is on trial for the killing of George Floyd last May.
The Twins released a statement:
"Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interest of our fans, staff, player and community to not play today's game."
The Twins also expressed sympathies to the family of Wright.
The game was scheduled for 7:40 p.m. An announcement on it being rescheduled will be made at a later time.