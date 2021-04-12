Video dominates day as Chauvin trial begins

George Floyd family attorney Ben Crump, center, addresses media along with other attorneys and members of George Floyd's family outside the Hennepin County Government Center Monday, March 29, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with opening statements from both sides. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last may in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Red Sox game with the Minnesota Twins tonight has been postponed.

It is related to the shooting of Daunte Wright last night, who later crashed his car and died.

There is unrest in the streets in the Minneapolis area, which is also hosting the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is on trial for the killing of George Floyd last May.

The Twins released a statement:

"Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interest of our fans, staff, player and community to not play today's game."

The Twins also expressed sympathies to the family of Wright.

The game was scheduled for 7:40 p.m. An announcement on it being rescheduled will be made at a later time.

