SALEM, N.H. — After a year behind masks and plastic barriers, the class of 2021 sat side by side on Grant Field for Friday’s graduation ceremony. Their families proudly filled the stands.
The 259 newest Blue Devil alumni were celebrated for their grit and perseverance during pandemic times; praised as some of the only students in the state to learn in classrooms all year.
Speeches from students and faculty, however, focused on the future, and how the nuances of each journey though Salem High prepared the graduates for early adulthood.
Many will continue their education across the county — from the University of New Hampshire, down to the University of Kentucky, and out west to Colorado State — while others join the workforce sooner.
Three members of the class have enlisted in the military: William Durant, Michael Goncalves and Brandon Hebert.
Principal Tracy Collyer, promoted recently to an assistant superintendent role, spoke of the year’s highlights, including student creations of award-winning films, standout athletic performances and statewide recognition for technological savvy.
The football team volunteered to clean up the site of the Salem Animal Rescue League, the spirit team hand-crafted valentines for senior citizens in lockdown, and when the virus threatened the town’s annual election in March, Salem High students stepped up to work at the polls in place of elders.
“That’s just the beginning for these students,” Collyer said of their willingness to do good.
She encouraged them to grow, but never forget where they came from. She reminded them, “Once a Blue Devil, always a Blue Devil.”
Longtime superintendent Michael Delahanty was met with praise during his last ceremony before retirement. Several speeches acknowledged his diligence in caring for the Salem school community — especially as of late.
Class president Cameron Lacroix also called out friends and families, faculty and staff, for keeping the year steady amid turbulence.
“The Class of 2021 is built differently,” he said. “Keep pushing for what you believe in. Keep believing in yourselves.”
Co-valedictorians Joshua Moschetto and Ethan Wolfe were recognized during the ceremony for involvement in varying extracurriculars and a dozen advanced placement classes between them. Each had their own challenges, but they acknowledged that as a commonality.
“We all persevered,” Wolfe said simply. “We kept each other safe. And that’s pretty special.”