Signs point to love for Andover on anniversary 

ANDOVER — The town's 375th Anniversary Committee is asking residents to share what they love about Andover.
The sign campaign is the first in a series of events that will be held throughout the year to celebrate the town's incorporation.
“Looking back, Andover has a long, proud tradition of celebrating its founding,” said Paul MacKay, chairman of the Andover 375th Anniversary Committee. “We have developed an exciting series of events with an eye not only on having fun, but on learning about the rich, fascinating history of our town."
Anyone can share what they love about the town on the committee's website, and then participating residents will get a sign to place in their yard.
“Traditionally, past anniversary celebrations have been paid for through sponsors, partners, guests and our enthusiastic fellow residents, the 375th is no different. We know they will come through, as they always have, and help make the 375th a bright spot for years to come.” MacKay said.
If you’d like to share what you love about Andover, visit forms.office.com/r/F4JTDsQ0Yv.