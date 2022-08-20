ANDOVER — Members of Merrimack Valley People for Peace made their presence known during a vigil in Andover Center on the evening of Aug. 9.
Participants holding art and colorful flags stood silent for an hour to recognize the 77th anniversary of the first two uses of nuclear weapons in war, and the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, at the close of World War II.
Merrimack Valley People for Peace is a grassroots, educational organization founded in 1984 that advocates for peace, justice and the environment.
Members are residents of Andover, North Andover, Lawrence, Methuen, Reading, Lowell, Haverhill, Amesbury, West Newbury and Newburyport.
