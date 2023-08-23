BOSTON — Jennifer Msumba is coming home to hard-won acclaim.
She’s coming to Massachusetts, to sing at Doug Flutie’s STARS of the Spectrum concert Thursday at Fenway Park in Boston, an hour from where she grew up in Andover.
There, in her hometown, she first played with her siblings and found connections to music and art and words; and there, later, in her teens, life went awry.
On Thursday, Msumba will sing of home in “The Boston Song.” She’ll strum her mini-Taylor guitar from the centerfield stage, facing home plate.
She wrote the song, an anthem, for her appearance at Flutie’s 25th Anniversary STARS concert.
She’ll join a line-up that includes the Flutie Brothers Band; Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman; America’s Got Talent winner Kodi Lee; and rapper C-Quig.
She’ll be performing for family and a crowd gathered to better life for people on the autism spectrum.
“My mom and brothers and sister are coming!” she said “This will be their first time ever seeing me perform live...and on such a BIG stage! I can’t believe it’s real :).”
Msumba, 47, has lived for the past 15 years at a Florida neurological center.
The first verse in “The Boston Song,” sung in plaintive narrative, ends with the line “I’ve come home.”
Then everything changes. Drums turn the tempo up. The rhythm bounces. The words want to follow each other as she’s singing about coming home, figuratively.
The song’s about her journey. Being sent away, institutionalized, isolated, given shock treatments, her autism undiagnosed as was the case with many high-functioning females in earlier times, according to autism research.
Now, buoyed by healing from within, she has come home to New England to perform at Fenway.
”0h oh oh
Home
Oh oh oh
Home”
Msumba visits her mom, Janet, in North Andover, regularly, especially around the holidays, but this visit will be a return and a reunion.
Janet, and Jennifer’s sister, Victoria, and her two brothers, Akim and Aleke, will be in the Fenway audience with their families.
Aleke, who graduated from Andover High School in 1988, said his sister’s return is a significant homecoming.
He’s astounded by Jennifer’s musicality and proud of how she has prevailed through hard times.
Jennifer responded to a national search for the last spot in the Spectrum concert by posting an audition online.
In the entry clip she played before an audience of people where she lives.
It earned her a place in the finals. She performed on a YouTube livestream and the judges chose her and another finalist to perform at Thursday’s concert.
Aleke, who lives in Grafton, and works as a business analyst, said Jennifer can write a song in short order.
She wrote “The Boston Song” immediately after she was selected for the concert and sent it to him that night.
Sister Victoria, who lives in Rockport and works for a business consulting group, said Jennifer has a warrior spirit.
Many people’s lives do not turn out the way they thought they would, Jennifer’s included, Victoria said.
But her sister’s life has taken an incredible turn for the better, Victoria said.
She has made films, written and performed songs, performed for a Florida State University musicology class and the Word Of South Literary and Music Festival.
She has streamed podcasts, made short films, and plays in a church musical ensemble.
Her projects are for people with autism, a bridge to those who care for them and to those who want to better understand people with the condition.
Her narrative book, “Shouting at Leaves,” for sale in the Andover Bookstore, traces life from early childhood, a bewildering odyssey for the daughter of Janet and Cameron Msumba, a heart doctor originally from Malawi, Africa.
Jennifer underwent a rocky transition to adolescence and lived in care centers, a state institution and group homes.
Her mother was diagnosed with cancer and her father died.
Only later would she be diagnosed as having autism.
Today, the condition is recognized as a spectrum disorder, but was less well understood in the 1980s.
Now, Jennifer is working on her music and two books: a graphic novel, “Girls School,” and a young adult fiction book, “The Oddest Kids.”
She’s also coming home, and will be singing about it at Fenway.
