LACONIA, N.H. — Six passengers fled a burning boat on Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol.
About 3:51 p.m., police received a call reporting a boat in the Weirs was on fire, and multiple people were in the water.
Police said a 1993 25' Formula powerboat, which had just finished fueling, exploded after multiple attempts to start it. The loud explosion was followed by a fire, police said.
The boat was owned by Jason Johnson, 39, of Derry, according to police.
Police said there were six passengers on the boat. They all jumped into the water and were helped to safety by witnesses and other passengers, according to police.
The injured passengers were taken to Lakes Region General Hospital. Two juveniles and a 36-year-old female were treated and released for minor cuts and bruises. A 67-year-old male passenger was treated and released with a broken rib and minor lacerations.
The boat was pulled into the lake and away from the fuel dock and other nearby vessels by two people in personal watercraft, police said.
Marine patrol was assisted by Laconia police, and Laconia, Gilford and Meredith Fire Rescue.
Laconia fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.