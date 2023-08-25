BOSTON — The state’s highest court has sided with Secretary of State Bill Galvin in a legal dispute over the limits of his regulatory powers.
In a decision issued Friday, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled that Galvin has the authority to set strict fiduciary rules for online broker-dealers who operate in the state. The justices sent the case back to Superior Court for additional proceedings.
The case stems from Galvin’s decision in 2020 to revoke a state trading license for Robinhood Financial, LLC, a popular online brokerage, under updated securities rules his office adopted that raised the investment-advice standard for brokers.
A lower court sided with Robinhood in a ruling last year that invalidated the fiduciary rule, but justices agreed to take up Galvin’s appeal.
Galvin issued a statement Friday praising the court’s ruling and saying the fiduciary rules provide “the highest protections to Massachusetts investors when brokers provide investment advice.”
“This landmark decision affirms the fiduciary duty of brokers to their customers and vindicates the role of my Securities Division to principally, but aggressively protect investors and police broker-dealer misconduct,” Galvin said.
Robinhood said it was “disappointed” by the SJC’s ruling but said it will “remain committed to providing access to the markets for our Massachusetts customers.”
“We are in the process of reviewing the opinion and assessing next steps in this matter,” said Lucas Moskowitz, Robinhood’s deputy general counsel and head of government affairs.
In May, lawyers for the California-based brokerage argued in court that Galvin created the new fiduciary rule for broker-dealers by “administrative fiat” and exceeded his authority under the state’s Uniform Securities Act.
They argued that federal and state securities laws and recent court rulings hold that broker-dealers can give recommendations to clients without being subject to fiduciary duty rules if they’re not being compensated as investment advisors.
But justices were not swayed by those arguments and claims that Galvin’s authority to set fiduciary rules under state law was restricted to companies in securities, commodities and insurance, not broker-dealers.
“This argument fails to consider the extensive record relied on by the secretary showing that the industry has strayed from the traditional model for the provision of investor services, as broker-dealers have changed their offerings, marketing, and compensation models,” justices wrote.
Justices wrote that the Massachusetts Uniform Securities Act authorizes Galvin’s office to define “unethical or dishonest conduct or practices so long as he does so to protect investors.”
In 2020, Galvin revoked Robinhood’s state trading license claiming the company was using aggressive tactics to lure inexperienced investors and failing to prevent outages on its platform.
He alleged the firm failed to meet its fiduciary responsibility by engaging in “frequent, risky, and unsuitable” transactions.
But the California-based firm sued Galvin, claiming he didn’t have the authority to raise the state’s investment-advice standard for brokers and arguing that federal law preempted the new state regulation.
Last March, a state Superior Court judge issued a ruling siding with Robinhood, declaring the state’s new fiduciary duty rule that underlies the case invalid. Galvin appealed to the SJC.
Robinhood, which launched in 2013, offers commission-free trading for stocks and options for its customers through its website and mobile apps. As of December 2020, the company had about 500,000 accounts with Massachusetts traders with an estimated value of $1.6 billion, according to filings.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
