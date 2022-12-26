BOSTON — The state’s highest court has sided with a national auto parts retailer which had challenged the Baker administration’s efforts to retroactively collect online sales taxes from the company under a five-year-old regulation.
In a ruling on Thursday, the Supreme Judicial Court upheld a state Appellate Tax Board decision to abate a $60,000 retroactive tax bill the state Department of Revenue sought to collect from U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. under a 2017 regulation.
The California-based company was assessed a $60,139 tax bill under the regulation, which required out-of-state internet retailers making at least $500,000 in Massachusetts sales over the internet, including 100 or more transactions to register for, collect, and remit sales/use tax.
Lawyers for the company challenged the tax bill, claiming it was being levied a year before the Supreme Court issued its ruling in Wayfair V. South Dakota granting states authorization to collect the taxes.
The tax bill was later abated by the appellate board, but the state appealed that ruling.
The Attorney General’s office, which defended the agency’s decision to tax the company, had argued that the state had the authority to tax the company for its pre-2018 online sales and asked justices to overturn the appellate panel’s ruling.
In court filings, the AG’s legal team disputed the company’s claim it didn’t receive enough notice that officials were applying the high court’s ruling retroactively, and argued the company “gambled” with a chance they might not be taxed.
But justices upheld the tax board’s decision and ruled that the regulation couldn’t be applied for the time period for which the state was seeking tax payments.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs had asked the court to uphold the decision and invalidate the 2017 regulations, claiming they discriminate against online retailers.
The New England Legal Foundation filed a brief in support of the company’s fight, saying the state’s decision to retroactively tax online sale taxes is unconstitutional and “exposes remote online retailers to a new tax liability that did not exist” prior to the court’s 2018 ruling.
Before the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling, states collecting taxes from retailers were required to show a physical presence within their borders.
Massachusetts was relying on the argument that “cookies” stored on a computer or smart phone by websites effectively created that physical presence.
State revenue officials say about $200 million a year is lost to online sales — a figure that has swelled as consumers do more business in cyberspace. Retailers near the border with New Hampshire — one of five states that doesn’t charge sales taxes — face a double blow from tax-free competitors.
Massachusetts has a so-called “use tax” that requires residents to pay sales taxes on purchases made out of state or online.
The state asks taxpayers to self-report online spending, but analysts say enforcement is almost nonexistent.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
