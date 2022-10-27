SOUTH HAMPTON — Venture off the beaten path – if you dare – to see the Burchette family's Halloween display at 35 Lone Goose Rd.
It's a Halloween bash with skeletons joining in on trick-or-treat fun. The flesh-less are outfitted in costumes that range from pirates to scary clowns with their pumpkin pails ready to collect candy left behind.
Burchette said the neighborhood kids love all the skeletons and have named each one.
The family has decorated for Halloween the past couple of years and continue to add each year.
