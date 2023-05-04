LONDONDERRY — It was a fun sleepover for some furry friends who stopped by Leach Library.
On April 27, children and their favorite stuffed sidekicks attended a special story time sleepover.
Children came in pajamas, clutching their favorite stuffed friends to hear stories.
Afterward, the stuffed friends were set to spend the night at the library after children and their families left.
The next morning, families came back to the library to pick up their stuffed pals to take home. Library staff members did report some overnight fun shenanigans while entertaining their special sleepover guests.
