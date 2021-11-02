Merrimack Valley poll workers reported a slow start to Election Day, with an uptick around lunchtime and plans for an after-work rush.
That’s the typical trend, according to a Methuen clerk, Ray Pilat.
“Lots of regulars are coming in,” he said from the Pleasant Street polls. “There were half a dozen people outside waiting for the doors to open, but after that it was a slow morning.”
Glancing at each ballot box at Tenney Grammar School early in the afternoon, he tallied a total of 637 ballots cast.
At South Lawrence East Elementary School, warden Luis Martinez counted 737 ballots. A stack of papers mailed in still needed counting, he said.
“It’s been a popular option for a few years now,” Martinez said. “People don’t want to come in person as much.”
With half the day remaining for voters to show up, one in particular weighed on his mind. He and police patrolling the location explained that a man collapsed from a medical issue earlier in the day.
He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment, according to police.
“I’ve been doing this for 17 year and I haven’t seen something like that before,” Martinez said. “We’re all thinking of him and hope he’s okay.”
Haverhill, in step with neighboring cities and towns, experienced full voting booths and then plenty of vacancies.
Warden Joyce Thibodeau said from Haverhill High, “there have been pockets with it’s busy.”
“But right now,” she said, looking around the empty gymnasium, “there’s no one.”