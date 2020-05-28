BOSTON — The state's white-collar workforce is beginning to return to the office, but employers are taking a cautious approach to reopening amid lingering concerns about the coronavirus.
Beginning this week, offices outside of Boston were allowed to reopen under the state's phased-in plan, with the number of workers capped at under 25% of a building's capacity. Offices in Boston can bring back workers beginning June 1, with the same restrictions.
But experts say employers aren't rushing to bring back workers, and many expect the migration back to the office to slowly play out over several months.
"They're being somewhat cautious," said Joe Bevilacqua, president and CEO of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce. "Like everybody else, they're concerned about the safety and well-being of their employees, customers and clients."
Companies that have figured out how to operate with employees working remotely will likely continue to do so for the time being, he said.
Besides making workers feel safe enough to return, Bevilacqua said employers also have a lot of hoops to jump through in order to reopen their physical workspaces.
The state has set rules for areas from social distancing to hygiene protocols. Companies must ensure workers stay at least six feet apart from one another, unless doing so creates a safety hazard or conflicts with the "nature of the work." Employees must wear masks or face coverings in close spaces such as break rooms or elevators, and work in staggered schedules to limit contact.
Businesses must also have plans to deal with situations where an employee becomes infected with COVID-19 or comes into close contact with an individual who was diagnosed with the virus. If an employee tests positive, it will trigger a shutdown of the office for a "deep cleaning and disinfection."
Businesses must "self certify" they have met those requirements, and have a written plan available for inspection by state or local health officials.
David Steinbergh, a principal with RCG LLC, which manages the North Andover Mills complex, an office park in Danvers and other properties, said tenants come from a range of industries, including several restaurants. He expects them to decide on their own when the time is right to go back.
"Some are coming back before others, and it depends on the size of the industry," Steinbergh said. "I think a lot of tenants are approaching it cautiously, because they're just not sure how it will work."
Steinbergh's company has prepared for the safe return of tenants by installing hand-sanitizing stations, instituting a disinfecting protocol and planning to ensure that face coverings are worn and other precautions are taken.
"We're trying to make it a safe and comfortable environment so that people feel they can come back to work," Steinbergh said.
It's not clear how many companies will be bringing back employees over the next few weeks, and the state isn't tracking how many have reopened.
The state has released a four-part plan to restart the economy and bring back hundreds of thousands of workers, with each phase seeing additional businesses reopen. The process could a last a month or longer, depending on the state's progress in reducing the number of COVID-19 cases.
The plan calls for allowing full occupancy in offices during the fourth stage of reopening, but business leaders say that could be months away.
Gov. Charlie Baker has encouraged companies to continue to allow their employees to work remotely or from home during the initial stages of reopening.
Roughly half of the state government's workforce is operating remotely, and Baker recently said that will continue "for the foreseeable future."
There's a growing urgency among business owners to get fully up and running soon, Bevilacqua said, particularly those situated along the border with New Hampshire and other states that had a head start on reopening.
"It's going to be very difficult to bring the economy back up to full steam," he said. "So as soon as businesses are able to open, the better it is for everybody."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com