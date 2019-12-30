The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in the Merrimack Valley through Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.
Expect mixed precipitation — including snow, ice and rain — with the accumulation of up to 1 inch of an ice glaze, according to the National Weather Service.
Municipalities like Salem, New Hampshire, are warning residents not to travel unless necessary, according to the Department of Public Works Facebook page.
"Roads are covering over with freezing rain and worsening," wrote the department at 8 a.m. "We are heading back out to retreat with salt and liquid calcium in an attempt to improve conditions. Please do not travel today unless it’s absolutely necessary. If you do have to venture out you will need to reduce your speed well under the speed limit and drive extra cautiously as curves and hills are a bit slick."
Methuen police have issued a similar warning to residents through Facebook. There is also a parking ban issued for the city not allowing any cars on the streets until noon on Tuesday. Parking is available at the Pelham Street Park and Ride.
"Chief Solomon and the men and women of the Methuen Police Department urge all of our residents and followers to stay home," the department wrote on its Facebook page just after 10 a.m. "The roads are slippery and although Methuen crews are out there working diligently to keep roads safe for travelers, weather conditions are not optimal for travel and the cold and ice does not always cooperate with their efforts."
