LONDONDERRY — It’s more than 1,000 acres of wooded trails, wetlands, brooks and wildlife all ready for outdoor-lovers to explore and enjoy.
And on Saturday, it opened up for a day of open air winter fun.
The annual Musquash field day was held, offering nature walks, showshoeing, a fire for roasting marshmallows and plenty of time for people to explore and see what the massive conservation land offers throughout the year.
The Musquash was established back in 1979 and is maintained by the town’s Conservation Commission and the Londonderry Trailways organization.
With four main trail heads, numerous marked paths and trails, waters, trees, wildlife habitat and other natural wonders, it’s a town treasure that offers outdoor recreation in all seasons.
This year was the 30th year for the field day, that also included a special tribute in memory of a longtime conservation supporter, Mike Considine,
Considine had been part of the conservation commission and strongly advocated for not only the protection of Musquash, but other valued properties in town.