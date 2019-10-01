PLAISTOW — The familiar doorbells jingled as customers stopped by a landmark store to say goodbye.
Sanborn's Candies opened for the last time Tuesday morning, with the family selling a few remaining bags of sweets while bidding farewell to faithful customers who found a lot of favorites in the store's display cases for generations.
Sanborn's has operated in town for more than 60 years as a family-owned business steeped deeply in candy, tradition and customer service. The shop is one of the oldest businesses on Route 125.
Tuesday morning, Joyce Hovnanian turned on the neon open sign and hung the flag. Her son, Theodore Sanborn Jr., the store's third-generation owner and master candy maker, was busy in the back of the building cleaning equipment.
The closing of the shop came after the nearly 20-acre lot at 143 Plaistow Road was sold to make way for a major 12,000-square-foot heavy equipment rental and maintenance facility, an 1,800-square-foot equipment wash facility, a display area, storage, and a diesel fuel tank.
The development deal split the family, with some members wanting to sell and others hoping to keep the candy store and land in the family.
Theodore Sanborn owns the candy business but not the property itself. He was against selling and spoke out several times earlier this year during the planning and approval stages of the development project.
In a statement read at an earlier meeting, he communicated his disapproval of what was happening.
"To have this unique business and landmark destroyed for an industrial business is absolutely a slap in the face to not only my grandparents but to the Plaistow community and residents in general," he said in the statement.
Theodore Sanborn's grandparents, William and Jennie Sanborn, built the candy operation in Plaistow. Historical records show photos of the couple greeting customers in the 1960s, often demonstrating to school and Scout groups how to make candy canes and other sweet treats. Longtime employees spent hours hand-dipping chocolates to fill the cases.
Over those years, many family members helped out at the store, where Swiss fudge, nut clusters, handmade chocolates, rock candy and mints became staples for people in this area and beyond.
The store became known for its holiday gift baskets, 3-foot-tall chocolate Easter rabbits and specialty solid chocolate turkeys for Thanksgiving. Sanborn's Candies were also a favorite to be shipped to customers living out of the area.
Hovnanian said the last few days have been difficult.
"People came in yesterday. Customers were crying," she said. "Our longtime customers came in to say 'thank you' and just give me a hug."
They also came to purchase something, anything, so they could keep a piece of the Sanborn legacy.
"They wanted their last memory to be a purchase from here," she said. "And we have very few items left."
Hovnanian gazed around the almost barren retail room with empty cases and display tables still in place. One round table in the middle of the room still had a small array of bags of rock candy, white chocolate buttons and small containers of maple syrup. Stacks of the store's familiar bright-red candy boxes remained along a wall.
A clipboard on one counter was filled with a stack of paper sheets with names of faithful customers and phone numbers listed for future contacts. Hovnanian said she would be calling every single name to give updates on the family business and what's next for a potential new location.
Social media posts will also keep people up to date on Sanborn's Candies' future.
There are a lot of memories.
Hovnanian recalled family members joining in to make candy canes and ribbon candy in the early years at the family home near the store. An inner door at the candy store showed etched dates and scrawled lines marking various children's growth rates.
"All our memories are in our hearts," she said. "It's hard because we've been here so long."
Customers all over the country have sent best wishes, many saying they will follow the Sanborn's store wherever it may land in the future, Hovnanian said.
Some stopping by Tuesday were shocked to hear it was the final day.
"I am heartbroken. I love this place," said Paula Osgood of Newton. "I'm a cake decorator and I got all my specialty items here."
Hovnanian's daughter, Tracey Sanborn-Huberdeau, said it's just a bump in the road and the candy store will return. She said Tuesday was a sad day for everyone.
"We've even had customers offer to buy our aprons," she said. "We will be keeping the original bells from the doors."
The mother and daughter team said they will remain strong as the family ponders what's next. It's likely to include a new store in a new location. Hovnanian said, hopefully to be open by next Easter.
"Everybody who has called has said 'we will support you wherever you go,'" Hovnanian said. "We are not saying goodbye, we are saying see you later."