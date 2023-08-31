METHUEN — The owner and operator of the sober house at 10 Quincy St., was arrested Tuesday for larceny charges. Drugs were involved, according to Methuen Police.
Danielle Donohue, 50, who runs Lincoln’s House, was arrested for larceny after being accused of unlawfully taking and ransacking property belonging to resident Michael Racca, 33.
At about 11:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, Racca was watching a movie in the basement of 10 Quincy St. when he heard a “commotion” upstairs.
Racca said he found Donohue inside of the house and she “appeared to be under the influence of some sort of narcotics as she was acting eradicated and was rambling about the tenants having to pay her rent.”
Racca is the house manager and reminded Donohue the tenants are all there under a state grant. Donohue told him she was evicted him and he had to move out.
Racca returned the basement, according to the police report, to avoid conflict. About 45 minutes later, though, his roommate Nicholas Leo, 36, told him that Donohue was “ransacking his room.”
At almost 1 a.m., Officers Manuel Suarez and Frank LaScola were dispatched to Lincoln’s House for a report of disturbance.
While waiting for police, Racca discovered $960 in a fanny pack, along with his suboxone prescription to treat opioid addiction, an iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro, and his AirPods Pro 2 headphones were missing.
Officers, along with Sgt. Neil Quinlan, made multiple failed attempts of contacting Donohue. They received an arrest warrant, however, for her charge of larceny.
Donohue was arrested on two counts of larceny. The second was for over $1,200 in property, which is often described as grand larceny. According to Toland Law, grand larceny is a felony in Massachusetts, but this was not indicated on Donohue’s detailed report.
She was released with the condition of not possessing any illegal drugs on personal recognizance, meaning the court released her on her word that she will appear for her scheduled court date, according to the Lawrence District Court clerk.
Lincoln’s House was founded in 2017 by Donohue and Jason Loomer to provide a stable and structured recovery setting.
In 2018, the city issued a cease and desist order to Donohue after Methuen officials claimed the facility opened without city knowledge. This came after neighbors of Lincoln’s House complained to City Council members about numerous police visits to the home, lack of regulations and concerns about children living in the neighborhood.
The order said the home had appeared to operate in violation of the city’s zoning ordinance, as well as state building and sanitary codes, like noncompliance with proper egresses and fire and smoke protection features.
The conflict ended up in federal court.
Two years later, the city and Donohue reached an agreement to settle a federal lawsuit under which the city had to pay $48,000 while allowing Lincoln’s House to continue to operate without further city interference.
The agreement also called for Methuen to waive fines and penalties for fire, zoning or building code violations at both 7 and 10 Quincy St.
