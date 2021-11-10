NORTH ANDOVER — A soft lockdown was imposed at North Andover High School for about 20 minutes Wednesday morning, while police investigated a possible threat.
"This morning, rumors around the high school began circulating about a threat," said Detective Lt. Eric Foulds of the North Andover Police Department. "The school administration contacted the police department. While investigating the threat, we asked that a soft lockdown be put in place until we could determine the credibility of that threat."
For security reasons, Foulds said, the police don't normally describe what distinguishes a "soft" lockdown from other kinds.
"After investigating, it was determined that the rumor had no basis in fact," Foulds said. "It was something that got legs and took off. Once we determined that, the lockdown was lifted. They were only in lockdown for about 20 minutes. The school was deemed safe, and everyone returned to normal."
Foulds said that police first became aware of the rumor "shortly after 11 o'clock" this morning, and the soft lockdown was imposed at 10 minutes before 12 p.m., while the police gathered information. It was lifted at 10 minutes past 12 p.m.
"Those are approximate times," Foulds said.