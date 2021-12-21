NORTH ANDOVER — People in ancient times weren’t just cold in the winter, they were frightened.
With nothing to grow, they were forced to rely on whatever they managed to set aside to keep them alive.
“This is one of the reasons they celebrated solstice,” said Barbara Buls, an interpretive coordinator for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. “It was important to their very survival that the light came back and they would be able to grow crops.”
The group that gathered yesterday at 3 p.m. at Harold Parker State Forest to observe the winter solstice probably didn’t have the same feelings about winter as people in ancient times, but that doesn’t mean they did not have worries. The fact that last year’s observance had to be canceled because of COVID-19 was proof of that.
But they met at the pavilion, which was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s, and listened to Buls discuss the facts about the solstice – the shortest day of the year and followed by the longest night.
But it is also a moment of transition, when the nights slowly start to grow shorter, which is caused primarily by the Earth tilting away from the sun.
“The sun is hitting us at a really oblique angle,” Buls said.
Her talk was followed by a hike to the other side of Berry Pond, a 62-foot-deep kettle pond that is starting to freeze over but has a beach where people can swim in summer. The visitors made it back to the fire at the pavilion, a round trip of less a mile, in time for the sun to set at 4:14 p.m.
The group, which doubled in size from 20 to 40 over the course of the evening, included Jason Gorski, who graduated from North Andover High School in 1992. He has lived in Mississippi since 2004, and is back visiting his family.
“It was good to recognize the change of the season, and I wanted to get outside,” he said. “I came here as a kid, but not as an adult. When I normally come back, I’m all gung ho to go to the beach, go to the ocean, but this is literally in the backyard of where I grew up.”
Jean Cookson of Andover had been to a prior solstice program at Harold Parker, where Buls has been leading the event since 2008.
“I think it’s kind of fun to celebrate the solstice,” she said. “It’s sort of an ancient thing. It happened probably precivilization, prehistory anyway.”
She was accompanied Tuesday by Jodi Templer of Tewksbury, who was attending her first solstice celebration. Both women are regular members of a walking club that meets at Harold Parker on Wednesdays.
“We walk for two hours and it’s nice,” Templer said. “It’s great, if you don’t get lost.”
She said that since the advent of COVID-19, state forests such as Harold Parker and local conservation areas have been offering more activities, which draw so many people that it can be hard to find parking.
“People can get together safely outdoors, so they join in things,” Cookson said.
Kylie Selkirk of North Reading is a member of the Friends of Harold Parker State Forest, which provided plenty of cookies and hot chocolate for everyone to enjoy at the fire as the sun was setting and the year’s longest night had begun.
“I went to the New Year’s Day hike last year,” she said. “That was fun, and I figured this would be fun.”
Selkirk knows the forest well from the times she has walked their dog there with her father, who used to ride his horse at Harold Parker.
“It’s just something exciting about the sun changing that seems kind of exciting,” she said.
After the group gathered back at the fire, Buls and another DCR ranger, Trek Reef, handed out two slips of paper and a pencil to everyone, along with specific instructions.
“I want everybody to think about some difficulty or some challenge that you had in the past year and write it down on the piece of paper,” Buls said. “It could be COVID. It could be the death of a parent or loved one. It could be the loss of a job, anything that was really challenging and difficult, and then we’re going to burn them in the fire and release them to the universe.”
Michael Lewis of Andover, who was attending with his wife, Christine, said this symbolic act reminded him of a practice he had seen at Shinto temples in Japan, where visitors write their wishes on a plaque that is then consigned to flames.
“I like this better because no one’s trying to make money selling you a plaque,” he said. “That’s a big source of income for them.”
Buls instructed people to write about something in the future they are concerned about on a second piece of paper. But instead of burning this note, they were asked to fold it twice, staple it together and write their name on it, so they could pick it up at next year’s solstice celebration and ponder how things turned out.
The commitment to continuity was also behind Buls’ request that someone pluck a log out of the fire so she could save it to burn at next year’s solstice in the state forest.
Buls completed her program by singing Robert Frost’s poem “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening” in a version that was set to music. Reef then told a Native American story about an owl and a robin debating which was better, night or day.
Buls had explained earlier that these activities were meant to hearken back to a sense of ritual that may be missing in current celebrations of Christmas.
“A lot of people think that Christmas actually came from that winter solstice event that was way, way, way older than our celebration of Christmas,” she said. “Ancient people from thousands of years ago in the northern hemisphere used to celebrate solstice every year, all night long, with bonfires and singing and dancing and ritualistic events because the solstice was so vitally important. It signified the return of light to people on Earth. And what does the sun give us? Everything. The sun is life.”