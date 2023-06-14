HAVERHILL — The owner of the city's first retail cannabis shop has paid the city nearly $1 million in impact fees while the other three cannabis retailers appear to be behind in their payments to the city.
City Solicitor Bill Cox said he is in discussions with those three shops about impact fee payments that are specified in Host Community Agreements (HCAs), which all of the city's cannabis operators signed.
"We are aware of the situation and we expect them all to fully comply with the HCAs they signed with the city," Cox said. "We are aware of what their obligations are and we are in discussions with the three operators (who are behind in their impact fee payments.)"
Caroline Pineau, owner of Stem on downtown Washington Street, said that while her lawsuit against the city over impact fees is pending in court, she is up to date with her impact fee payments, having made three payments totaling about $887,000.
According to city records, as of June 2, CNA Stores on River Street paid the city $176,864 in impact fees on Dec. 29, 2021, but has not made its next annual payment for 2022.
Full Harvest Moonz on Plaistow Road paid the city $314,246 in impact fees on Feb. 18, 2022, but has not made its second annual payment.
Mello, on Amesbury Road, has not made its first payment due the city.
Pineau is suing the city and Mayor James Fiorentini over community impact fees Stem pays to the city annually, indicating the city has not properly documented expenses incurred by Stem's operations.
"I find it stunning that the one Haverhill cannabis business forced to make all of its impact fee payments — without any evidence provided by the city of actual impacts — is also the city’s only locally-owned business and its only economic empowerment operator," Pineau said. "How can the city possibly justify this blatant double standard?"
New guidance anticipated
Controversy over the use of impact fees by host communities may be coming to a resolution based on new guidance expected from the state's Cannabis Control Commission.
David O'Brien, president and CEO of the Mass Cannabis Business Association, said the state's Cannabis Control Commission is on the verge of reissuing guidance on what it considers to be "reasonable" expenses related to impact fees.
"The commission has been talking about issuing this guidance within a week or two, along with model Host Community Agreement templates to be shared with host communities and their operators - both retail cannabis and cultivators and other cannabis license types," he said.
O'Brien noted that Gov. Charlie Baker signed a law last August giving the CCC judge and jury oversight over HCAs, which identify the responsibilities of communities and their cannabis operators.
"The law was always been about collecting reasonable impact fees but communities took it upon themselves to write HCAs saying they can charge up to 3 percent of gross revenue and we'll get back to you on how we spend it," O'Brien said. "The new guidance could include the use of impact fees for things like police details, new sidewalks, or traffic lights."
He said that under the new guidance, host communities may end up having to scrap their current HCAs.
"In my opinion host communities should give the money back and apologize," O'Brien said about impact fees that have already been collected.
Stem impact fees up to date
Pineau said that since Stem's first day in business, it has been committed to local hiring, local charity and local involvement.
"We have also absorbed enormous legal costs in order to highlight the absurdity of communities, including Haverhill, demanding impact fees when they have identified no impacts," she said.
"Are we being punished by the city because of our legal action? I find it troubling and ironic that the other businesses are benefitting from our battle without helping us fight it. Forcing one business to make all its payments while letting others off the hook is incredibly unfair and utterly inexcusable. I think I’m perfectly justified as a Haverhill resident with the only locally-owned cannabis business to demand that the city explain this discriminatory policy."
Cox responded to Pineau's comments saying he has been attempting to negotiate a further agreement with Stem for quite some time.
"We would welcome them to come back and engage in meaningful negotiations as soon as they are ready," Cox said.
Cannabis operators comment
Navy veterans Robert DiFazio, who operates CNA Stores in Haverhill and Amesbury, said he is discussions with Cox and Fiorentini over impact fees but is waiting for clarification from the Cannabis Control Commission. In the meantime, he said his second impact fee payment to Haverhill is in escrow.
"Boston gave back its impact fees while Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove suspended those fees until it can be proven there's a negative impact to the community caused by us, and right now there isn't any," DiFazio said. "I've always looked at impact fees as paying for things such as traffic studies, police details and traffic lights that may be needed, and which are supposed to benefit us, according to cannabis laws. I don't think the city of Haverhill wants to take our money only to pay us back like Boston did to its cannabis operators."
DiFazio said Haverhill's four cannabis operators generate a lot of money for the city as they all pay the same high taxes on product sold.
"We pay 20 percent of gross sales in taxes, including a 6.25 percent state sales tax on products, a state excise tax of 10.75 percent, and a local excise tax of 3 percent -- which for us generated $300,000 for the city last year, and does not include the impact fee of 3 percent," he said. "For us it amounts to about $2 million a year in taxes."
Waiting for a ruling
Janet Kupris, co-founder of Full Harvest Moonz on Plaistow Road, said her attorney, who is in discussions with Cox, told her he is waiting on what the CCC ruling will be regarding new guidance on impact fees as well as new guidance on Host Community Agreements.
"That's what our attorney told us that we are still waiting on information from the CCC," she said. "We're waiting for an answer and we've set aside our second payment as well."
Kupris noted that her cannabis shop is also involved in charitable giving in Haverhill.
Atty. James Smith of Smith, Costello & Crawford of Boston, who represents Mello, said conversations with the city over impact fees are ongoing and that Mello is also holding off its first impact fee payment to the city pending new guidance from the CCC.
"I can say that we have had numerous discussions with the community and are also looking forward to the CCC response to the new statute," Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.