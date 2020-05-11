SALEM, N.H. — Lissa Hillary was one of dozens of people wandering through the Mall at Rockingham Park Monday as retail stores began to open across New Hampshire, with the state relaxing its COVID-19 crisis rules.
The North Andover resident was disappointed by the number of shops that opened.
Her decision to come to the mall "wasn't a question of feeling safe, it was more being fed up and this was a glimmer of hope that things will get back to normal," she said.
Most businesses at the mall remained closed Monday. Some stores had staff members making preparations for later openings. Other stores were dark, with signs hanging in the windows asking customers to visit their the stores' websites.
It was a slow start to the reopening process, as hair salons and golf courses also resumed some services. The change came as Gov. Chris Sununu lifted restrictions across the Granite State.
Therese Zaarour of Methuen spent time in the mall waiting for her daughter to shop in the Forever 21 clothing store. That business was one of the few that had a line of customers.
"Because we heard it was opened, we came to see how it was," Zaarour said, adding she was disappointed by the low number of stores open, yet hopeful of the safety measures the mall is taking.
The mall's staff has been planning to reopen since having to close the complex in March due to the pandemic, said Cindy Hall, who manages the mall. Staff members placed markers on the floor to encourage social distancing among customers and decided what areas to close for cleaning.
The slow but steady traffic at the mall made for a good first day back, Hall said.
"It was reassuring for them not to see a crazy situation,'' she said of customers who showed up for the opening. "They see something well-organized and thoughtful. Being a Monday, some retailers are having stronger sales than they normally would, but some are not."
Eve Ilg, owner of Locally Handmade, a shop featuring crafts made by local people, saw more sales than normal for a Monday. She said she had 20 transactions in the first five hours after opening.
Two miles away, Campbell's Scottish Highlands Golf Course was not as busy Monday as it could have been, owner Kevin Campbell said. One league canceled its reservation due to the early afternoon rain, but "generally speaking, people were thrilled,'' he said. "The conditions are amazing because people haven't been out there ripping it up.''
The ban on Massachusetts residents playing there did hurt the course, Campbell said. The restriction was put in place before the Bay State lifted restrictions on its own golf courses.
"Like many businesses in Salem, we rely heavily on people from Massachusetts," Campbell said. "We are a neighborhood course. Methuen is 400 yards away as the crow flies. It would be nice if that restriction is lifted."
His parking lot was in stark contrast to the mall, where a majority of license plates were from Massachusetts.
"I worry about coronavirus and the health of my employees, customers and family," Campbell said. "That being said, we are trying to do the best we can and the unreasonable restrictions are hurting our ability to put people back to work."
New Hampshire guidelines are also limiting what services salons can offer, which hurts their ability to draw customers.
“This cuts revenue probably in half,” said Doreen Morin Legendre, owner of Allure Hair Studio in Plastow.
Haircuts and color touch-ups are the only services the salon is currently allowed to offer, Morin Lengendre said. Neither of those bring in as much money as other services the salon typically offers, such as botox and Brazilian hair treatments.
With the decrease in revenue, Morin Lengendre said her biggest concern is whether she can afford to pay the salon's overhead expenses.
Masks are also an added hassle.
“We have to work around the elastic. Sometimes, we have the clients hold the masks (to their face) while cutting around their ears," Morin Lengendre said.
Once the salon is allowed to offer hair coloring, she suggests people not wear their favorite mask "because when we are doing color, we will get color on the sides of the mask.”
Erin Nolan contributed to this report.