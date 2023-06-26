KINGSTON — SoRock Coalition for Healthy Youth presented its Youth Champion Awards to nine Hampstead eighth grade students for having a positive influence on their community during mental health awareness month in May.
The award is a result of their involvement in the Gizmo’s Pawsome Guide to Mental Health program with the Hampstead Central School second grade.
The goal of this program was to help students learn to label feelings, choose coping strategies and identify trusted adults. Nine eighth grade student leaders assisted with the program.
The students were prepared by completing a reading tutorial with Central School Librarian Beth Cameron. They developed an understanding of best practices in reading with young children and were equipped with some helpful reading strategies.
“It was a joy to see our older students positively influence our younger students with developmentally appropriate and friendly messaging around mental health,” said Julie Barbick, a school social worker for Hampstead School District.
For more information about this program, visit gizmo4mentalhealth.org or AFSP.org.
For more information about SoRock, visit sorocknh.org.
Have fun on a scavenger hunt
CONCORD — The 603 History Hunt kicks off on Saturday, July 1, giving people a chance to see New Hampshire in ways they never have before.
Created by the New Hampshire Historical Society, the 603 History Hunt is one of several programs and events organized to mark the Society’s 200th anniversary in 2023.
“New Hampshire has a vibrant history for such a small state,” said Elizabeth Dubrulle, director of education and public programs at the New Hampshire Historical Society. “The 603 History Hunt encourages people to get out there and explore this state we all love. You’ll be amazed at how much has happened here.”
The 603 History Hunt will test knowledge of the Granite State with a series of challenges.
Participants can choose which challenges to accept based on their interests and abilities, with over 100 to choose from.
Those who participate will visit the world’s longest candy counter, locate a scene from the movie “Jumanji,” or find the grave of America’s first Black celebrity — all located in New Hampshire.
To sign up, download the Scavify app or visit Scavify’s website at scavify.com/download.
Plaistow needs volunteers
PLAISTOW — The Budget Committee has two vacancies to fill and is looking for any Plaistow resident and registered voter who may be interested.
These positions require attendance at meetings on most Tuesdays at 6:30 pm between September 2023 through the March 2024 Town Meeting, including public hearings and deliberative session.
Meetings are at Town Hall, 145 Main St., and can run anywhere from one to four hours. These are interim positions and will last until the next annual election in March 2024.
Those interested should submit a letter of interest indicating why they wish to serve on the Budget Committee and what skills and experience they would bring to the committee. Letters of interest can be submitted via email to budcomchair@plaistow.com
Letters will be accepted until the positions are filled.
Golf Challenge is back
ATKINSON —Community Crossroads will hold its 34th annual Golf Challenge on Monday, Aug. 21, at the Atkinson Resort & Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive.
This tournament benefits kids and adults with developmental and other disabilities and their families.
Those interested in golfing individually or with a team can register at communitycrossroadsnh.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.