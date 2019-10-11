HAVERHILL — The Soroptimists of the Merrimack Valley will host a talk on human trafficking and domestic violence Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Roma Restaurant in Bradford.
Networking and dinner begin at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 7 pm. Order dinner off of the menu. A cash bar is available.
Jasmine Grace, a survivor of human trafficking and Cindi Perla, mother of a domestic violence victim will share their stories and their new empowering organizations that aim to shift the conversation of women’s safety.
Bags of Hope is an outreach ministry founded by Grace as a way to reach out in a practical way to women living on the streets or in local programs.
Perla, the founder of Maddy’s House, will discuss the death of her daughter from domestic violence. Maddy’s House raises awareness, honoring victims, and bringing hope to survivors of domestic violence.
Guests are invited to bring full-sized and new women’s socks, feminine hygiene products, deodorants, toothpaste, toothbrushes, 12 oz conditioner and shampoo, small bags of trail mix, Chapstick, nail polish, baby wipes, hair brushes, elastics, winter hats, gloves, scarf, soap bars, $5 Dunkin' Donut gift cards, and notes of encouragement.
To reserve a seat, RSVP to Ann Day at annday22@aol.com or via Facebook at facebook.com/events/735366833555113.
Trauma groups for Columbia Gas survivors
LAWRENCE — Family Services of the Merrimack Valley is offering a one-time trauma response group for people in Greater Lawrence who were affected by the Columbia Gas Disaster of September 2018.
Two group meetings will be held. One will be facilitated in Spanish and one in English. The Spanish group meets Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 1 Union St., Suite 104, Lawrence.
The English group meets Thursday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 430 North Canal St., Lawrence.
Although it was a year ago, recent events have caused anxious feelings to resurface. Anyone is welcome to attend the group session, which is being offered at no cost. The groups will be facilitated by a trained trauma response professional and will be designed to help people process the trauma they experienced and identify skills for self-care going forward.
Individuals interested in attending must RSVP in advance by emailing lhowe@fsmv.org or calling 978-327-6639.
For more information call 978-327-6600 or go to www.FSMV.org.
Free talk on back pain and prevention
HAVERHILL — Cedardale Health and Fitness in collaboration with Northeast Rehabilitation Health Network continues its monthly Wellness Speaker Series with a lecture titled "Lower Back Pain: Common Causes and Prevention." The program is Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. in Cedardale’s Community Room.
Dr. David Palma and Dr. Scott Dowd, spine specialists with Orthopedics Northeast as well as Neil Washington and Jim Woop, physical therapists from NRH will discuss common causes of lower back pain as well as ways to keep your back healthy.
This lecture is free and open to the public. Registration is requested by emailing Lori Guile at lguile@cedardale-health.net.
Cedardale Health and Fitness is located at 931 Boston Road.
Last day for political party change
PLAISTOW —The Supervisors of the Checklist are holding a session to accept new voter registrations and update the voter checklist Friday, Oct. 25, from 7 to 7:30 p.m., at Plaistow Town Hall, 145 Main St. This will be the last opportunity for any registered voter to change their political party affiliation before the Presidential Primary Election.
If you are unable to make this session, you will still be able to register to vote at the Presidential Primary early next year, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Pollard School, 120 Main St. Proof of residency and picture ID are required. For those who have been naturalized proof of residency, citizenship and photo ID are required.