SALEM, N.H. — Students are letting it go at Soule Elementary School this week as they perform Disney's "Frozen KIDS" musical.
The 39 fourth- and fifth-graders auditioned in December and have been rehearsing lyrics and lines since to bring friends and family on the magical adventure with Elsa, said Library Assistant Meghan McCoy who is directing the show.
"It's been exciting to see how far these students have come," McCoy said. "I'm impressed with the hard work these students have put in."
The children performed for their fellow students Thursday. They will also perform Frozen Kids at Soule on Friday at 2 p.m.
McCoy hopes the artistic outlet helps students become more confident, preparing them for middle school. It also is a great team-building opportunity, she added.
"Being in theater gave me that foundation and confidence that mistakes happen, keep going and you will remember your lines," McCoy said, recalling her own musical theater experience.