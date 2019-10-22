SALEM, N.H. — Fellow teachers of Miranda Alfaro at the Soule School were giddy Tuesday night as they cheered for the first-grade teacher who received an award from the school board.
The 2013 Salem High School graduate was shopping for apples to bring the class on Sept. 26, when she heard a mother screaming for help in a Market Basket store in Salem. A three-year old was choking, and she was able to revive him, school board chairman Michael Carney said.
“Firefighters told Miranda she most certainly saved his life,” Carney said when giving her the award.
Alfaro had just updated her CPR certification, which had lapsed for about two years, she said. The former swim instructor and lifeguard, who was enrolled in Salem’s Teacher Preparation program, was regularly certified in CPR as a teenager and into early adulthood, she said. She renewed her certification to be a Girl’s on the Run coach at Soule, she said.
Luckily, that was in time to save the boy who was choking on his third birthday.
As a former Salem student, Alfaro was happily surprised when her first-grade teacher and guidance counselor also came to the board meeting to share their support.
The people in this community have been “incredibly supportive,” Alfaro said. “So many people in the community have reached out.”
Being a teacher in the community that raised her, Alfaro said, “It’s weird, but it’s great to be able to give back to where you grew up.”
Alfaro’s advice for people thinking about being certified, “always be a helper when you can.”
She said that the whole situation has made her believe “you are where you are for a reason.”