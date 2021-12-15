Hire the experts
When we elect TOP officials, we don’t expect them to know everything, but we do expect them to surround themselves with people who do. Maybe the mayor of Methuen was not in school that day?
Time to investigate
It’s time for the Inspector General to investigate the Methuen mayor, CAFO, and City Council.
Stop the spending
Any lawmaker or president still advocating for more federal spending amidst this inflation crisis should be impeached and removed from office, and that includes the entire delegation from every New England state. Never mind your partisan political dreams. Americans are really suffering!
How intelligent
The Welcome To New Hampshire sound off proves how irresponsible and irrational some people, especially on the right, are when it comes to COVID. Just close your eyes and minds to the fact that New Hampshire is in the No. 1 spot for COVID cases in the country and fighting against masks and vaccines.
Citizens Center boosters
I got my booster shot at the Haverhill Citizens Center. It was well organized and very quick. You also had your choice of Moderna or PFizer. (So to the person who said the center wasn’t offering boosters), read the newspaper, join the Haverhill news online, pay attention!
Truth about variants?
If the new variant of COVID is so mild, why are they telling us to get boosters and why are the hospitals in Massachusetts filling up with COVID patients? Who is really telling the truth here?
Live free or die in NH
Listen to the news: New Hampshire has the worst COVID rate in the country. Its residents are the least vaccinated of any state in New England. You are spreading the COVID to your neighbors. Get vaccinated! Wear masks! You are killing us!
Bad intersection fix
I just went through the new four-way stop in Methuen at the intersection of Salem Street and Hampshire Road. Four cars arrived at about the same time. No one knew who should go. All this with a cruiser watching from up the road. What a mess. I say if it wasn’t broken why fix it? Especially worse than before.
Respectful Republicans
Bob Dole’s passing is one more reminder of how far the Republican party has fallen from the days when it was led by people of principal and honor.
It’s the little things
To those who are not given the sort of notoriety that TV personalities, or athletes, or Hollywood stars for get for their donations: This is a special thank you for your silent, heartfelt giving. For reaching out for that $5 or $10 dollar food pantry card; for giving your time whenever you could to those in need; for dropping that dollar in the Santa Red Cross bucket. For that and much more we do not hear about: Have yourself a very merry Christmas.