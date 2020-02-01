DERRY — Soups simmered for a good cause on Saturday night.
The 15th annual Potter’s Bowl gave soup lovers and community supporters a chance to come out to Pinkerton Academy to fill up on hearty soup, enjoy a night of friendship and to help those in need.
Tables were lined with colorful, handcrafted bowls as people lined up to choose their favorite. Then it was time to fill those bowls to help Community Caregivers of Greater Derry and its mission to serve others.
Community Caregivers works in the area to help elderly and disabled people live independently in their homes through a strong volunteer network. Volunteers offer light housekeeping, shopping, transportation to appointments and perform other tasks for those needing assistance.
Caregivers also offers a Loaner’s Closet, lending out medical equipment and other items for those in need, like wheelchairs, crutches, walkers and much more.
The Potter’s Bowl featured a menu of soups donated by local restaurants and businesses, as well as a big supply of pottery bowls created by local artists and art students. The night also included pottery demonstrations, raffles and a silent auction featuring artisan-created items like jewelry, pottery and paintings.
Community Caregivers is located in Londonderry at 1B Commons Drive, Unit 10.