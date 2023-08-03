It’s been a busy few days for law enforcement and EMTs in southern New Hampshire with two motorcycle crashes — one serious and one fatal.
A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a car crash in Salem, New Hampshire, Thursday afternoon — a day after a motorcyclist was killed in a Plaistow crash.
Salem Police Capt. Jason Smith said the call for Thursday’s crash came in at 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of Route 111 and Ermer Road in Salem.
The motorcyclist was non-responsive and CPR was underway when first responders arrived on scene, Smith said. Salem Fire later transported the person to Lawrence General Hospital.
The driver of the car involved in the collision did not have any injuries, he added.
A portion of Route 111 between Derry and Windham remained closed as Salem Police’s scene reconstruction team investigated the crash.
Derry and Windham Police Departments, along with New Hampshire Department of Transportation provided assistance.
On Wednesday, a 64-year-old Epping woman died after her motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of Main Street and Westville Road in Plaistow.
Police identified the motorcyclist as Lory Beck.
Plaistow Police responded to the crash scene at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Witnesses reported the truck which hit Beck fled the the scene, Police Chief John Santoro said in a release.
Beck died from the injuries she sustained in the collision, despite life-saving efforts by Plaistow Fire Department, Trinity Ambulance paramedics and the Lawrence General Hospital medical staff, Santoro said.
The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Barry Burrows, 78, of Kingston. He was arrested with the assistance of Newton and Kingston police and charged with conduct after an accident with death resulting.
Burrows is being held at Rockingham County jail on preventive detention.
Both crashes are under investigation.
