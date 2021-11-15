LAWRENCE — An unattended space heater in a bedroom ignited a fire in a Margin Street two family home on Sunday night, authorities said.
There were no working smoke alarms in the home and 10 people were displaced, according a joint statement released by the state fire marshal's office late Monday afternoon.
The unattended space heater caused items inside a bedroom in the home to combust, officials said.
“Space heaters should always be plugged directly into a wall socket, not an extension cord or power strip,” said Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty. “Place them on a flat, level surface where you won’t bump into them or trip on the cord. And if you’re buying a space heater, select one with an automatic shut-off switch that turns the unit off if it’s knocked over.”
Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña joined with Moriarty and Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey to offer safety tips for residents using space heaters – and remind everyone to make sure their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working properly.
“As we enter the heating season, remember that space heaters need space,” said DePeña. “Keep drapes, bedding, and anything that can burn at least three feet from a space heater, and always turn it off when you leave the room or go to sleep.”
Ostroskey noted while working smoke alarms were not found in the home, all residents did manage to escape safely. However, he noted, "that might not have been the case if they had been sleeping."
"Take a minute today to check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Replace the batteries if necessary, and replace the alarm if it’s more than 10 years old," Ostroskey said.
Portable space heaters were involved in at least a dozen fires last year, with a total estimated loss of more than $900,000, authorities said.
Officials also reminded the public that unvented kerosene space heaters are illegal to sell and use in Massachusetts: the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning from these devices is too great. For more home heating safety tips, including Spanish-language materials, visit www.mass.gov/keepwarmkeepsafe.
The investigation into Sunday night's fire was conducted jointly by the Lawrence Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the state fire marshal’s office.
