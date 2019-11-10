PLAISTOW — A quick response from the Plaistow Fire Department Saturday morning to a fire at 148 Plaistow Road left the property well preserved and everyone involved free of injuries, according to a statement from the department.
Plaistow firefighters got to the fire within a minute of being dispatched at 10:13 a.m. and the fire was under control by 10:55 a.m., according to the department.
Deputy Michael Kennedy arrived first and was able to assess the smoke and fire showing from the basement area of the front of the building, and he was able to call in help, according to the department.
When Engine-1 arrived at the property there was a heavy fire and no visibility going into the basement, so the firefighters were able to use a thermal imaging camera to guide them in extinguishing the fire, the department said.
Nine fire departments responded to Plaistow to help with the fire, including firefighters from Haverhill, Salem and Atkinson. The mutual aid partners assisted with fire suppression, search and rescue, ventilation, and salvage operations.
Initially there were suspicions of arson because there was a torch on the property, however the New Hampshire Fire Marshall’s Office determined it was an accidental electric fire, according to the department. The Fire Marshall’s office determined the cause of the fire was from overloading a circuit with multiple space heaters, according to the department.