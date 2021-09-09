Spain arrests Venezuelan spymaster wanted on US drug charges

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019 file photo, former Venezuelan military spy chief, retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, walks out of prison in Estremera on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain. Carvajal, who for over a decade was Hugo Chavezâs eyes and ears in the military, was arrested by police in Madrid in a hideout apartment Thursday night, Sept. 9. 2021. The decision followed an earlier ruling, by a high court magistrate, throwing out a U.S. arrest warrant for being politically motivated. In the interim, Carvajal was released and never heard from again except for a brief statement on social media last year where he said he went underground to protest what he saw as political interference in his case. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)