ANDOVER — A petition calling for a special town meeting on “accountability and transparency” with more than 1,000 signatures was presented to the Select Board during their most recent meeting on April 4.
The petition was given to the board by Andover citizen Mike Meyers and includes 6 proposed warrants for discussion. The warrants range from reallocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to prohibition of nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) by the town on former employees.
Select Board Chair Chris Huntress said the petition is likely to be successful since there only needs to be 200 verified signatures and Meyers submitted over 1,000.
“The 1,200 signatures has been an overwhelming success on our part to and the community of Andover for effectuating change,” said Meyers.
According to a press release from Meyers, the town has 45 days to verify the votes and schedule a special town meeting.
Huntress said that it’s also unusual for a special town meeting to be scheduled so close to the annual town meeting. The town has until May 19 to hold the special town meeting, while the annual town meeting is tentatively scheduled for June 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.