ANDOVER — Local and state police combed the woods near Andover Recreation Park Wednesday night after a report of a large gathering and two gunshots.
Police found two spent shells, but didn't find anyone with injuries or anyone on the scene when they responded, according to Lt. Eddie Guy of the Andover Police Department.
At 9:45 p.m., police received a call from a youth in his late teens who reported he was lost in the woods. Guy said dispatch was able to help the individual out of the woods on Woburn Street, nearby Winterberry Lane.
The youth told police there had been two gunshots and that there was a large party in the woods of about 70 to 100 kids.
"We don't really know if that was the case," Guy said.
Officers from Wilmington, North Reading and State Police were called in for help. State Police brought in a helicopter, equipped with infrared scopes and search-and-rescue canines.
"They didn't really find anybody," he said.
But they did find a few items. Along with two spent shells, they found what appears to be a laser sight from a gun.
Guy said police spoke to witnesses playing softball nearby who said they had heard something that could have been two gunshots.
"We have no suspects in this, we have limited witnesses," he said. "Whatever small amount of people that were there had fled."
The search was called off at about 12:30 a.m., Thursday.
At about 8:45 p.m., police received a call about a party at the Ballardvale Train station. Police found a large gathering of teens who fled into the nearby woods.
Guy said the area backs up at the Shawsheen River so there was some concern about their safety. He said all the kids were basically accounted for.
Police said they believe the two incidents are not related.
"It's dark out, it's in the middle of the woods, you don't know what you are going to encounter and fortunately in this particular occurrence there were no injuries," Guy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.