SALEM, N.H. — Granite Recovery Centers founder and CEO Eric Spofford has watched double-digit unemployment, economic turmoil and isolation brought on by COVID-19 perpetuate addiction and mental health struggles.
It's a pressing time, he said, to finalize plans for new mental health services at his existing Salem facility.
Spofford describes “a huge need for what we’re going to be doing,” especially amid a global pandemic that has flooded his existing programs with people in need.
The new outpatient services will be inclusive of those suffering with mental health issues and substance abuse disorders, according to Spofford.
“Over the last few years we’ve made a lot of progress with treating substance abuse,” he said. “But I’m afraid that the isolation of quarantine and measures that need to be taken for coronavirus are really going to make things a lot worse in a lot of different ways.”
He explained the new programming — to be called NFA Behavioral Health — is intended to help those looking for treatment beyond his already established residential centers.
“It’s important to recognize that we’ve primarily been in the residential treatment space, but not everyone needs that,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that can’t go to residential treatment. Sometimes they’re not ready or they just need daytime outpatient care.”
Spofford said he plans to staff the new program with 15 to 20 hires and welcome patients in the coming months. A definitive start-date was not set as of press time for this article.
He plans to tell area treatment programs and sober living homes about his new offerings.
“We’re going to work with people from all of the sober living programs and people coming in themselves,” Spofford said. “People can come here from anywhere. They can come from home or some type of program.”
NFA Behavioral Health will be located downstairs at 6 Manor Parkway.