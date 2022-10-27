Editor’s note: The Eagle-Tribune asked readers to show off their Halloween spirit and how they’ve decorated for the frightfully fun holiday throughout the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire this month. Here are the latest reader photos submitted.
WINDHAM — Lisa Petro goes all out for Halloween at her home in Windham. On Halloween day, Petro will have fog machines creating an ominous scene and a zombie escaping a coffin.
She adds something new to her elaborate display each year. The newest addition is a 12-foot animated witch that flies over the front yard to unsuspecting trick-or-treaters that activated the motion sensor on the door steps.
Her smoke-breathing dragon — that stands at six-feet tall — flaps its wings for all the children's enjoyment.
Pictured to the right, Rhonda Haley and her family at 26 Corliss Rd. in Windham have amped up the haunts every Halloween for 18 years.
A cemetery scene with ghouls lurking welcomes trick-or-treaters to the haunted house. Grim-reaper skeletons line Haley's driveway before ending with a massive spider and its web, spun with the spider's latest prey.
Those are some of chilling, creepy decorations adorning Haley's house this Halloween.
Although her children are grown, she enjoys decorating for the neighborhood kids and all trick-or-treaters. Her neighborhood has always gotten in the festive spirit with many houses catching the spooky fever.
