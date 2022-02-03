Valley tee times in Panama
You want a pretty cool coincidence? Two local guys, Andover's Rob Oppenheim and North Reading's Evan Harmeling, are paired up in the first two rounds of the Korn Ferry Tour event, The Panama Championship, which starts today in Panama City.
Oppenheim, 42, and Harmeling, 33, are former youth stars in their hometowns, high schools and colleges.
Better yet, the duo has another connection: They both are former protege's of former Andover Country Club head pro Mike Menery, now general manager of Old Marsh Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
It wasn't a great first day for the local duo, both carding 2-over-par scores, well off the pace. They tee off together at 11:50 a.m. EST today.
Quattlebaum back in Mets system
Former Andover resident Hugh Quattlebaum was out as the N.Y. Mets hitting coach, but apparently he's staying with organization, reverting to his old role as the organization's director of hitting development.
Quattlebaum will focus on the developmental side with the Mets' minor league system.
He was moved up to the big squad last May when then-hitting coach Chili Davis was fired.
Have a month Liam Walsh
Merrimack College men's hockey junior forward, Liam Walsh, was named the Hockey East player of the month for January
The Bridgeville, Pa., resident led all Hockey East players in January with 10 points in eight games. He also ended the month on a five-game point streak that included four goals and three assists and was tabbed as the league's player of the week on Jan. 24.
Walsh is now third on the team in scoring with 20 points on six goals and 14 helpers. He's also tallied three power play goals. The award marks the first monthly award of the season for the Warriors.
Merrimack returns to Lawler Rink for weekend games against UNH (Friday) and Maine (Saturday).
Middleton in Newburyport
Former Bruins great Rick Middleton will be signing autographs in Newburyport on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Newburyport Elks on 25 Low St.
Middleton will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon for $10, which includes free inscription.
For more information go to www.cardshows.net.