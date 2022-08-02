Oreal qualifies for regional at Renaissance
Fourteen-year-old Jack Oreal of Newburyport qualified for the National Drive, Pitch, and Putt Tournament at Pease Golf Course in early July. The top three area participants in his division qualified.
He is now moving onto the regional to be held at the Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill on August 7.
Jack is entering the 8th grade at St. John’s Prep this year. He is also a member of the Renaissance Golf Club.
He is the son of Kevin and Kacey Oreal of Newburyport. His grandfather is long-time Merrimack Valley referee and umpire, Bob Oreal.
Andover’s Luschenat joins C’s staff
The Boston Celtics hired former Andover High and St. Joe’s of Maine star Craig Luschenat to their coaching staff.
Luschenat will be involved in player development after putting in six years with the Maine Red Claws/Celtics as an assistant.
Luschenat has also previously served as a player development intern for Wasserman Sports Agency Clients in Los Angeles.
Among players Luschenat has worked with are Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo, and Anthony Davis.
Lemelin signing autographs in Newburyport
Former Boston Bruins star goalie Reggie Lemelin will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks this Sunday, Aug. 7 at the monthly card show.
The cost is $10 for each autograph for the 1989-90 NHL Jennings Trophy winner from 10 a.m. until noon.
Show hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. with 40 deal tables of sports cards, POKEMON graded cards and other sports memorabilia.
Admission is $2 with children under 9 free. For more info send email to vandreoli@comcast.net or call Vic at 508-265-4440.
Big two days for VandyLong-time Vanderbilt University baseball coach Tim Corbin was a visitor to Patriots training camp on Tuesday.
I spoke with him a few weeks ago on one of his prized recruits, recent Tampa Bays draft pick and Methuen native Dom Keegan of Methuen, whom he called one of the most impactful players he has ever coached.
Well, Corbin got news on Monday that his program picked up another New England recruit, 6-foot-4 lefty pitcher Patrick Clemmey, of Bishop Hendricken. The Middletown, R.I. resident has hit 94 mph and will graduate high school in 2023.
TopGolf comes back to Fenway
The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour experience will return to Fenway Park from Nov. 5-9, for the second straight year.
Players hit golf balls at on-field targets staged at various distances. Utilizing Toptracer technology, each shot is traced and instantly scored. Players will tee off from hitting bays located toward the top of Fenway’s bleachers and take aim at targets staged throughout the field. The in-stadium game is family-friendly and designed to be enjoyed by all skill levels. Prior to Fenway Park.
The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour will visit Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in mid-October.
Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 5 on www.redsox.com/topgolf. Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments. Prices start at $70 per person for a bay of 6 people.
