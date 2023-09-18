BOSTON — Massachusetts’ sports wagering industry took more than $314 million in bets last month following a summer slump with few major athletics events.
A report issued by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Friday shows that retail and online sports betting operations drummed up more than $23.4 million for their businesses and paid roughly $4.5 million in taxes to the state.
Sports wagering analysts noted the August handle — or how much in bets were placed during the month — was more than $20 million higher than the previous month. But it's also still down by about 50% from May’s $455 million haul.
"The state’s online sports betting numbers have gone down every month since April. In fact, July saw the lowest monthly handle with $288.1 million in total bets," wrote C.J. Pierre, of the industry affiliated PlayMA.com website, in a blog post. "However, those figures rebounded in the month of August, which should be a sign of things to come."
The majority of August sports bets were placed online, according to the report, with DraftKings, FanDuel and four other sportsbooks authorized to take online wagers reporting $307.2 million in current and future bets last month.
DraftKings reported the larger amount of wagers in August, totaling nearly $162 million, or nearly half of all wagers placed online, according to the report. FanDuel reported the second highest amount, or $79.4 million in wagers.
Of the state’s three casinos, Encore Boston Harbor reported the highest monthly haul in slots and table game revenues — $3.9 million, according to the commission.
Massachusetts lawmakers authorized sports wagering for adults 21 years of age and older last year, and set up a system to tax and regulate the multibillion-dollar industry.
The state's three casinos are licensed to accept wagers on professional and out-of-state collegiate games. Mobile bets got underway in March, with eight sportsbooks now authorized to accept online bets through websites and apps on smartphones and other electronic gadgets.
Beacon Hill leaders estimate the state stands to get about $60 million a year in tax revenue from the new industry, in addition to upward of $80 million in licensing fees from operators. Analysts say the latest tax revenue collections show the state is on track to meet, or possibly exceed, those projections.
To date, the state has collected more than $50.3 million in taxes from sports wagering, according to the commission.
At least 35 states and the District of Columbia have authorized betting on sports, with wagers collectively hitting a record of more than $57.2 billion last year.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
