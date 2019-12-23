LAWRENCE — On Thursday, the Lawrence Boys & Girls Club children were showered with gifts ranging from toys, games, sporting goods, gift cards and winter clothing from Tuscan Brands. Lawrence native and founder of Tuscan Brands Joe Faro, his wife, Samantha, and members from Tuscan Kitchen and Tuscan Market teams gathered to cater a holiday dinner for more than 750 children.
Earlier that day, Faro stopped by the Lazarus House Ministries to donate 65 pairs of winter boots. Earlier in the week, Faro stopped by the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem and Edgerley Family South Boston Boys & Girls Club to give gift cards and toys.
Sanborn Regional High looking to honor veterans
KINGSTON — Are you a veteran? Did you attend Sanborn Regional High School or the Sanborn Seminary? Do you know someone who attended and is currently serving?
The high school wants to honor veterans who were a product of the school and get students more involved in honoring veterans.
The school encourages you to send names and pictures of those who served or are currently serving to either principal Brian Stack at bstack@sau17.net or Jim Voss: jvoss@sau17.net.
Granite State Arts students donate 250 toys
SALEM, N.H. — Granite State Arts Academy students donated over 250 toys to Toys for Tots. The small school of 120 students pledged 200 new, unwrapped toys for the Mix 104.1's High School Challenge to raise 10,000 Toys for Tots. Within three weeks the students gathered 255 toys with the help from students, families and staff along with the Salem branch of Enterprise Bank.
Ruth’s House celebrates Giving Tuesday
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Bank took a leading role by matching the first $1,000 of Giving Tuesday donations to Ruth’s House in Lafayette Square.
"Haverhill Bank has long been a friend of Ruth’s House, allowing our team to make a difference to those in need in the Merrimack Valley," said Barbara Donegan, president of the Ruth’s House board. "This donation allows us to warmly clothe the children, seniors, families, and veterans in the community — we thank all those that donated and Haverhill Bank for the match."
Visit Ruth's House thrift shop at 111 Lafayette Square and online at ruthsthriftshop.com.
Gold Star families honored
BOSTON — State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, joined government officials, veterans organizations, and families of our fallen heroes at the State House recently for the annual Gold Star Families Tree Dedication. The event, organized by the nonprofit Military Friends Foundation, pays tribute to Massachusetts service members who gave their lives in service to our nation and the families who carry their legacies forward.
As House Chair of the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs, Campbell offered remarks along with Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard Major General Gary Keefe, Secretary of Veterans’ Services Francisco Urena, and Senator Walter Timilty. Over 100 military families from across the state were in attendance.
Campbell told Gold Star families, "You are the reason that people all over the world pray every day that our experiment in democracy continues, messy as it is; that our country remains the strongest and most generous force in the world for freedom and basic human rights; and that we do not shy away from world leadership."
During the ceremony, two Gold Star families provided readings in memory of their loved ones. The families of HM3 Meaghan Burns and Corporal Christopher Orlando, USMC both spoke to their children’s selfless dedication to their nation, always putting service before themselves. At the end of the ceremony, scores of additional families lined up behind the podium to share the names of their loved ones.
First Lady Lauren Baker’s reading of “‘Twas the Night before Christmas,” a yearly tradition, was enjoyed by children and adults. The ceremony was followed by a holiday reception for all in the Great Hall.