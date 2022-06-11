The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club’s annual Spring Artisan Market is back next Saturday, June 18.
The indoor and outdoor market will occur rain or shine at the Atkinson Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Everyone can look forward to a variety of offerings among the 65 food and craft vendors, plus raffles, and a live band.
The club has held a market twice a year, in October and June, for about eight years. Rose Cavalear, chair of the fundraiser along with Noriko Yoshida Travers, explained that the event originally started off as a farmers market, but it has developed since then.
“It has really evolved into a well received artisan craft market,” Cavalear said. “Our market has become a time for the residents of Atkinson and surrounding towns to get together and enjoy a wonderful fun-filled day.”
Among the food vendors, the Atkinson Lions Club will be cooking hamburgers and hotdogs, while the Atkinson Village Store will serve Indian cuisine. For all of the sweet lovers out there, choose from a wide selection of crafted candies and fudge, cookies, brownies, jams, jellies, honey, and popcorn.
Crafted wood, floral arrangements, knitted and quilted items, soaps, beauty products, jewelry, candles, photography, stained glass, art, utility aprons and pottery are some of the crafts you can find.
The market is for a good cause, so there’s no need to feel badly about grabbing a couple extra cookies.
“100% of the proceeds goes right back into the Town of Atkinson,” Cavalear explained. “This money helps us with our town programs.”
The band “Uncharted Whata,” will also be returning for a live performance at the market. This Atkinson-based band performed at the market in October as well, and as Cavalear described them, they were “really really good.”
In addition to the multitude of vendors, the market offers several raffles, so try your luck at the 50/50 raffle or pick your favorite gift basket raffle from a local business. Sponsors of the market include: Agway, Atkinson Village Store, Beantowne Coffee House, Edward Jones, Freshwater Farms, Hannaford, J & B Butcher, Jeff Neals, Loxsmith Bagels, Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra, Ober Easy Diner, Shaws and Zorvino Vineyard.
The Atkinson Women’s Club has organized to help serve Atkinson with volunteer and financial assistance since its formation in 1974. Today, the club is composed of almost 40 women helping the community with volunteer and civic activities.
